Tennessee woman accused of faking cancer to gain donations being interviewed by police

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A Dickson County woman accused of faking cancer is being interviewed by police, according to officials.
Amanda Hartman first made headlines after she helped raise money for a local man who was walking 11 miles to work each day.
Hartman's efforts led to the community rallying around John Campbell, who walked the long distance to his job at the Pilot Travel Center for three years.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Hartman helped start a GoFundMe for Campbell and was also the beneficiary of a Good Samaritan who not only gifted John a car, but donated $500 to Hartman, who had stated she was battling Stage 4 cancer.
However, there was doubt created about her cancer diagnosis in January when family friend Billy Wadkins filed an official complaint against Hartman with the Dickson County Police Department.
Wadkins claimed Hartman's fundraising efforts for cancer treatment were a hoax, a claim echoed by Hartman's sister Daisy Hartman.
Both Wadkins and Daisy Hartman believe Amanda raised tens of thousands of dollars from friends, family, and strangers – some of them who were cancer survivors themselves.
Now, Hartman is being interviewed by police, according to City of Dickson Administrative Assistant Chris Norman.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}