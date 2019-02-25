  • Tennessee woman added to most wanted list turns self into police

    UPDATE: 

    Janet Hinds turned herself into police, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. 

    A woman wanted for a deadly hit and run on a police officer in Tennessee is added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Ten Most Wanted.

    Janet Hinds is wanted for Vehicular Homicide. Agents said she hit and killed Chattanooga Officer Nicholas Galingeron Saturday.

    Police said he was checking on a hazard in a roadway when he was hit.

    Galinger graduated from the police academy just last month.
     

