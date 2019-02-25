Tennessee woman added to most wanted list turns self into police

UPDATE:
Janet Hinds turned herself into police, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
---
A woman wanted for a deadly hit and run on a police officer in Tennessee is added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Ten Most Wanted.
Janet Hinds is wanted for Vehicular Homicide. Agents said she hit and killed Chattanooga Officer Nicholas Galingeron Saturday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bartlett teen girl found after disappearing while walking her dogs, family says
- Parents outraged after video shows food covered in mold served to Shelby County students
- Memphis man indicted after kidnapping woman, shooting her boyfriend to death, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said he was checking on a hazard in a roadway when he was hit.
Galinger graduated from the police academy just last month.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}