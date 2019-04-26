0 Tennessee woman arrested, accused of faking cancer and defrauding victims of nearly $10K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee woman accused of faking cancer has been charged with felony theft by fraud, defrauding four people of nearly $10,000, according to a grand jury indictment.

The indictment obtained by WZTV states from August 1, 2017 through January 15, 2019, Amanda Hartman allegedly defrauded four victims of property having a value of $9,538.35, which is a Class D felony.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tennessee woman accused of faking cancer to gain donations being interviewed by police

Hartman was arrested on Wednesday in Dickson County and is being held on $50,000 bond.

Hartman first made headlines after she helped raise money for a local man who was walking 11 miles to work each day. Hartman's efforts led to the community rallying around John Campbell, who walked the long distance to his job at the Pilot Travel Center for three years.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Hartman helped start a GoFundMe for Campbell and was also the beneficiary of a Good Samaritan who not only gifted John a car, but donated $500 to Hartman, who had stated she was battling Stage 4 cancer.

However, there was doubt created about her cancer diagnosis in January when family friend Billy Wadkins filed an official complaint against Hartman with the Dickson County Police Department.

Wadkins claimed Hartman's fundraising efforts for cancer treatment were a hoax, a claim echoed by Hartman's sister Daisy Hartman.

Both Wadkins and Daisy Hartman believe Amanda raised tens of thousands of dollars from friends, family, and strangers – some of them who were cancer survivors themselves.

“I feel relieved. I mean I’m glad that she got arrested. Now, this is just the beginning part of it,” Wadkins said.

He once felt pity for his former friend. Now, that pity is gone.

“I have no sympathy for her because she has no sympathy for anything she has done to anyone else. So, if she has no sympathy for her victims, I’ll be damned if I give her a lick of sympathy,” Wadkins said.

He’s hoping this arrest brings accountability for the person accused of taking advantage of so many.

Hartman is expected in court for an arraignment hearing on May 14.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.