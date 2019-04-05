Tennessee woman claims cheating ex gave her herpes, files $1 million lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In a $1 million lawsuit, a Nashville woman claims her ex-boyfriend cheated on her and then infected her with a sexually transmitted disease, according to a report from FOX17.
The woman claims she had no STDs when her relationship with the man began in 2013. Five years later, their relationship came to an end when her then-boyfriend accidentally called her. When the woman answered, she claimed to hear him having sex with another man, FOX17 reported.
Documents from the lawsuit indicate she stayed on the phone for more than an hour.
Their relationship ended, and the woman said she was tested for STDs. It was at that time she learned she had been infected with herpes, according to the lawsuit.
The woman is seeking $1 million in damages.
Neither the woman nor the man were named in the report from FOX17.
