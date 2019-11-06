0 Tennessee woman seriously injured in deer attack

MARYVILLE, Tenn. - An East Tennessee woman was seriously injured Monday afternoon in an attack by a white-tailed buck deer outside a business in Maryville.

According to investigators with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the attack happened at approximately 12:40 p.m.

They said a woman was seriously injured by a humanized, male white-tailed deer outside a local business.

The woman was getting the mail when the deer came up behind her, slammed into her back, and knocked her to the ground.

Wildlife managers said the deer then circled around her and began goring her with its antlers. They said the woman shielded herself from further injury and latched on to the deer's antlers. The deer then drug her around and continued the attack.

Three unidentified witnesses assisted the woman as the deer continued to drag and injure her. They were eventually able to separate the deer and get her to safety.

The woman was taken to Blount Co. Memorial Hospital where she was admitted for serious injuries.

Wildlife officers found the deer at a nearby home.

They said the deer was wearing an orange collar around its neck and officers observed it acting unnaturally humanized. The officers removed it from the home and euthanized it.

A criminal investigation is underway, but preliminary information suggests the deer was raised by humans from a very young age and unnaturally humanized.

The white-tailed deer was about a year-and-a-half old 4-point weighing approximately 75 lbs.

Wildlife officers called the attack an unfortunate example of the consequences that come from habituating and humanizing wild animals.

In the case of humanized white-tailed buck deer, TWRA said it sees several situations where they become aggressive towards humans, oftentimes women when rutting activity begins.

They also said this same rutting activity is also responsible for the uptick in deer versus vehicle collisions in the fall as deer are more mobile during the breeding season.



