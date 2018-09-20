  • Tennessee women arrested after 17.5 pounds of marijuana, $113k and THC vials found in warehouses

    NASHVILLE, Tenn (WZTV) -- Police arrested two women after seizing 17.5 pounds of marijuana and $113,670 at Tennessee warehouses.

    Police have charged the following women in connection with the drugs: 

    • Kayla Hansen, 33, -- felony possession and marijuana concentrate manufacturing 
    • Jessie Wilkinson, 34, of California -- marijuana possession and intent to sell

    Officers seized the drugs and money from two warehouses located on West Kirkland Avenue in Nashville. 

    In addition, police found 28 vials of THC oil, two vacuum sealers, marijuana concentrate production equipment, and money counters.

