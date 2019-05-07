0 Tennesseeans lost $28 million to internet scams in 2018, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complain Center, over 5,500 Tennesseans reported internet scam losses.

That puts the state in the top 25 in the U.S.

In today’s digital age, this doesn’t surprise Nancy Crawford from the Better Business Bureau.

“Now we are tied into news sources 24/7 with our smart phones and our tables. There’s so much information coming in it’s hard to separate what’s real and what’s not real,” said Crawford.

The inability to recognize what’s real or not cost Tennessee scam victims $28 million in 2018.

That’s double the total 2017, which was $13 million.

According to BBB’s risk study, there was one major scam.

“People being out of work. Baby Boomers aging out of their existing jobs and maybe not ready to retire yet. So, looking for jobs. There are a lot of jobs scams out there on the internet,” Crawford said.

Social media adds another element.

Crawford said free money and government grant scams are prevalent on these platforms.

Pop-up ads to fake website are another risk as well. Crawford added it’s important to type in the web address correctly.

Also, avoid links in an email or text message.

“We’ve seen scams where the crooks put up a fake Amazon website and sent an email from Amazon saying there’s a problem with your order. You need to click here,” Crawford said. “We looked side by side at two cell phones. One was fake, and one was real, and you can’t tell the difference.”

