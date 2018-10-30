0 Tensions rise, several protesters removed from Marsha Blackburn rally in Tennessee

Arrests were made as tempers flared at a Marsha Blackburn rally Sunday night.

Several protestors were removed after calling Blackburn a white supremacist. It was during a moment of silence for synagogue shooting victims in Pittsburgh.

Justin Jones told FOX13 he only went to Sunday’s rally to hear Blackburn out. Instead, he was carried out after he said he was racially profiled.

“My name was on the list,” Jones said. “I went in with an open mind to see what was said and I only got to the prayer.”

Jones was one of several people removed from the rally. He said shortly after he sat down he was asked to leave.

"We're on the list, sir. Why do we have to leave?" Jones said.

“All four of us were of color,” Jones said. “The only four people of color in that space were told to leave.”

Things escalated shortly after.

Jones was detained and taken to jail. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Those charges were eventually dropped.

“They were dismissed because the officer had no explanation as to why I was being removed,” Jones said.

A protestor still inside called Blackburn a "white supremacist" during a moment of silence for the synagogue shooting victims of Pittsburgh.

Jones said he was out at the time. FOX13 asked what he thought of the comment's timing.

“It was insulting for her to have a moment of silence about what happened and not recognize her on role in promoting this rhetoric. Promoting hatred. Intolerance and racism,” Jones said.

Blackburn responded on Twitter -- calling the act despicable.

