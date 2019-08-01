Terminix to lay off 99 workers in Memphis, company confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Service Master announced Thursday that it plans to lay off 99 Terminix employees in Memphis.
The workers who are being cut currently work at a call center on Shelby View Drive. They will be looking for new jobs by Oct. 1, 2019.
Terminix – which is owned by Service Master – said it will offer those employees job training and help find new employment.
Service Master is headquartered in Downtown Memphis. A spokesperson for the company issued the following statement:
"We have made the decision to consolidate some of our call center roles effective October 1, 2019. This decision was made based on the volume of work our Memphis call center handles. As we have seen significant improvements in our customer service levels this year and decreased call volume in the first quarter of the year, it was clear that we could also improve staffing and space efficiencies across the network.
We are committed to providing full support to our impacted employees, including offering outplacement assistance, providing additional job training and helping to find other employment opportunities, including several open positions we have in the greater Memphis area."
