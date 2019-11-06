0 Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless is back! City of Memphis reaches resolution for those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 35-year tradition will continue for the homeless in Memphis.

According to officials, the Memphis Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Hungry is back on.

Authorities said the dinner was canceled due to construction at the Cook Convention Center.

Now, the City of Memphis will host MemFeast Nov. 28 starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

If you would like to volunteer for the event, click here. If you want to donate to the event, click here.

Originally, city organizers said they didn't have the finances to move forward with the event.

Other options are also available for those in need.

The Memphis Union Mission will still hold the annual Thanksgiving meal for the homeless on Wednesday, Nov. 27. St. Vincent DePaul Food Mission will also serve those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

Last year, more than 1,000 people had the chance to get a free Thanksgiving meal during the event hosted by the City of Memphis.

If you're looking for more volunteer opportunities during the holiday season, check with Memphis City Beautiful and Volunteer Odyssey.

Thank you Memphis!



*MemFeast will be held November 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall*



If you would like to volunteer: https://t.co/wnTta0qPdm



Donations can be made here: https://t.co/Vs16yjFTge pic.twitter.com/CEGVnr1M2d — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) November 6, 2019

