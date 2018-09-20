The Alliance of American Football unveils Memphis team name, logo

There is a new football team coming to town, and their name has been released.
The Memphis Express was unveiled as The Alliance of American Football's team in the Bluff City.
According to the news release, The Alliance of American Football is a dynamic professional football league fueled by an unprecedented Alliance between players, fans and the game.
The Alliance will feature eight teams with 52-player rosters playing a 10-week regular season schedule in the spring beginning in February 2019 on CBS, followed by two playoff rounds and culminating with the championship game the weekend of April 26-28, 2019.
Games will be played at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
