The City of Memphis plans to go high-tech and fix pothole problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If you rode over a pothole, strong possibility there's damage to either your tire or rim.

The City of Memphis plans to go high-tech to better identify and fix potholes.

FOX13 has discovered 80% of the potholes in Memphis have not been reported. This new pilot program plans to focus on finding potholes.

MATA buses will even help the effort.

The vendor promises to create a solution that will determine where potholes are by using artificial intelligence and software.

One of the big suppliers of the information will be MATA buses and the cameras on board.

Memphis was awarded a contract to a company that promises to use high-tech to find the potholes early.

The vendor Carahsoft Technology wants to use the video from MATA bus cameras for help.

When buses ride over a pothole - its recorded. The video would be uploaded to the cloud and accessed by people who work at the 3-1-1, the city's hotline number.

With so many miles of city-owned roads, public works relies on the public to call 3-1-1 to report a pothole.

It has not been very successful as the mayor's office said 80% of potholes are not reported.

This new approach teams up public transportation to help find the problems.

As for this program, the mayor's office emailed FOX13:

“We’re currently in the pilot phase of this program, and so far, we’re excited about the results and potential efficiencies it can bring with it. “

