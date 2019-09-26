0 The Collective works with "opportunity youth" who are underemployed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Research shows Memphis has one of the highest rates of young people who are out of school and chronically unemployed in the country.

A new nonprofit called The Collective is working to get those young people a second chance to succeed. The Collective calls the 19,000 young people in this category opportunity youth.

“A year ago, I was working at warehouse and I didn’t know what steps to take,” Duylan Woods said.

Woods is one of the latest graduates from The Collective program.

The nonprofit works with young adults who are 18 to 30, have their high school diploma or GED and living under or unemployed.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“We saw there were so many people who were out of school and out of work and on the flip side, we’re looking at employers who say I don’t have skilled labor for these jobs,” said Sabrina Dawson, co-founder for The Collective.

During the year-long program, each participant gets a $400 monthly stipend, money for transportation, mentorship and job training and the fellowship, they're placed into jobs paying $15/hour.

“When we think about living wage, it’s a wage you need to live. We want to get young adults to that first step, it’s not the last step so they can have a vision for what the future can be and can continue to take those next steps in their careers,” said Dawson.

Dawson said the key to their program is mentorship. She said each participant is paired with an ally.

“It felt great because I had that support system that accountability partner to push me, letting me know when I’m slacking or when I’m messing up and where I can pick up at,” said Woods.

Now, Woods said he's one step closer to become an EMT, something he couldn't imagine a year ago.

“I’d probably still be in the warehouse trying to figure out what’s my next step.”

The next recruitment session for The Collective is Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 651 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104.

You can find more information about The Collective here.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.