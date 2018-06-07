0 The FDA wants to shut down a Mid-South pharmaceutical company with "insanitary conditions"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South pharmaceutical company is distributing potentially dangerous drugs and makes medicine in an insanitary facility, according to federal court records.

This week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration filed a complaint for permanent injunction against “Delta Pharma” and its owners in U.S. District Court in Northern Mississippi.

Trending stories:

The complaint outlines more than a decade of violations at Delta Pharma, a compounding pharmacy in Ripley that distributes drugs to doctors offices in multiple states.

The FDA is asking a federal court judge to shut down the Ripley-area pharmacy, given its findings.

Delta Pharma is owned by Tommy Simpson and Charles Harrison, who are both residents of Ripley, Miss.

The pharmacy was closed when FOX13’s reporter visited late Wednesday afternoon.

FOX13’s Kristin Leigh went to Harrison’s home, but no one came to the door.

A woman who said she was Harrison’s mother answered the door at the neighboring home. She said her son and his business partner hired an attorney to fight the injunction.

Kristin gave the woman her contact information, to be passed along to the pharmacy owners or their attorney. They had not called FOX13 as of late Wednesday evening.

The FDA’s complaint says inspectors found several violations during an inspection in February, including adulteration due to insanitary conditions, making “unapproved new drugs,” and misbranding due labels with “inadequate directions for use.”

The “insanitary conditions” included a lack of procedures for sterilizing and disinfecting equipment used when making medicine, which causes drugs to become adulterated.

Delta Pharma is what’s called “compounding pharmacy,” which is a pharmacy that are tailor-made for patients with specific needs. Read more here.

“(Delta Pharma) does not distribute to individual patients with prescriptions,” the FDA points out in the complaint, “But instead fill orders for compounded drugs for 'office use' to doctors' offices in multiple states."

The complaint does not specify which doctor’s offices have used Delta Pharma’s products.

Delta Pharma has a history of violations with the FDA.

Inspectors found similar violations to those noted in the 2017 report during a visit in 2016, according to the complaint.

When inspectors returned in February, they noted, “Delta Pharma continued to manufacture drugs without taking adequate corrective actions.”

The company was cited for “insanitary conditions” during inspections in 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, and 2004, according to the complaint.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.