0 The Kitchen Bistro at Shelby Farms will be shut down by 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - News of a popular restaurant’s closure is shocking many in Memphis.

“Amazed, I couldn’t believe it.” That was Trina Chamberlain’s reaction to the news that The Kitchen Bistro at Shelby Farms will be closing at the end of the year.

She said her family eats at The Kitchen nearly once a month.

“They have such a great clientele, a beautiful view,” she told us. “We bring out of town guests here as often as we can, we have special events here for birthdays and anniversaries. It’s just one of our favorite places to come.”

Chamberlain, like several others we spoke to, had a hard time believing the move was business related.

Before the restaurant even opened Sunday, a line was formed outside for brunch.

“It’s always so booked,” Chamberlain said. Adding she had to, “all-but-beg for Sunday’s last-minute reservation.”

Why The Kitchen Bistro is closing is still unclear. We reached out to The Kitchen Restaurant Group, the brainchild of Tesla founder, Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, but did not get a response.

Shelby Farms released the following statement -

“The Kitchen Restaurant Group plans to close The Kitchen at Shelby Farms Park on December 30 as part of their evolving national business strategy. We’ve enjoyed our partnership with The Kitchen, and we’re grateful for their help in building a strong foundation for the future of dining options at Shelby Farms Park. We’re excited to begin the search for a new partner for both our restaurant and café spaces. While the restaurant tenant may be changing at Shelby Farms Park, the breathtaking patio view and one-of-a-kind setting are here to stay.”

If you come for the ambiance, Shelby Farms said they plan to put another restaurant in this location.

If you come for the food, The Kitchen Restaurant Group has a similar concept restaurant at Crosstown Concourse.

“Anything would work, but I hope it’s something similar because we really enjoy it,” said Chamberlain finally as she took her place in line for brunch.

