  • The Latest: Democrat seeks bipartisan support in Mississippi

    BILOXI, Miss. (AP) (AP)ong> - The Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor says he thinks he will receive bipartisan support from voters.

    Jim Hood spoke to reporters Monday as he campaigned in the Mississippi Delta, a region that's important for Democrats seeking statewide office. He appeared in Greenwood at about the same time that the Republican nominee, Tate Reeves, was in Biloxi at a campaign rally with Vice President Mike Pence.
    Reeves is the second-term lieutenant governor, and Hood is the fourth-term attorney general. The two men are in a tight race, and two lesser-known candidates are also on Tuesday's ballot. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited to two terms.

    Hood is the best-funded Democratic candidate for Mississippi governor in more than a decade.
     

