The Latest: Democrat seeks bipartisan support in Mississippi

Jim Hood spoke to reporters Monday as he campaigned in the Mississippi Delta, a region that's important for Democrats seeking statewide office. He appeared in Greenwood at about the same time that the Republican nominee, Tate Reeves, was in Biloxi at a campaign rally with Vice President Mike Pence.
Reeves is the second-term lieutenant governor, and Hood is the fourth-term attorney general. The two men are in a tight race, and two lesser-known candidates are also on Tuesday's ballot. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited to two terms.
Hood is the best-funded Democratic candidate for Mississippi governor in more than a decade.
