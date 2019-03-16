0 ‘The little boy set David up': 11-year-old charged with attempted murder in Memphis

UPDATE: Friday, March 15, 11 p.m.

An 11-year-old is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to Memphis police.

The charges stem from a double shooting on Ardmore Street, where a 14-year-old boy and his 34-year-old father were shot.

FOX13 talked with the 14-year-old's grandmother who said the child died Thursday. However, police said the child is still alive -- in extremely critical condition and on life support.

The boy's 34-year-old father was shot and is recovering in the hospital.

The 11-year-old was in court Friday afternoon.

The judge kicked the media out of the courtroom, so FOX13 was not given information about whether or not this child will be transferred to adult court.

The information is sealed because of the accused shooter’s age. It was very tense inside the courtroom and after the hearing.

The defense attorney and family of the 11-year-old did not want to talk on camera. The mother and grandmother of the 11-year-old charged were inside the courtroom.

The detention hearing would determine whether or not the 11-year-old would stay in the detention center.

The state and defense both asked the judge that media be removed from the courtroom.

This is common procedure in juvenile court for a judge to make the ruling.

FOX13 spoke with Diana Slaughter over the phone after the hearing.

Slaughter is the grandmother of 14-year-old David Fulton Vongphachanh, who was shot in the incident, along with Slaughter’s son.

“David’s on life support, his father signed for him to be an Organ Donor. I mean, David’s going to die,” she explained.

“The little boy set David up but had to shoot him because my son came in on it,” she explained. “That little boy’s a troubled child, but at this point he’s going to be even more troubled now."

A Law enforcement analyst said because the child is so young, his age could prevent him from going to an adult facility.

The double shooting has a lot of people wanting answers.

“The first thing that come to my mind is that child needs to get some help for what happened to him that led him to make a decision like that,” said Charlie Caswell, who works closely with troubled youth.

Caswell also provides training for those dealing with traumatic experiences.

PREVIOUS REPORT -- Corrections made to indicate the 14-year-old victim is on life support.

Memphis police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy and his father were shot in their Frayser home.

Police and paramedics were called to the 3200 block of Ardmore Street after two people were shot around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The grandmother, whose son and 14-year-old grandson were shot in a double shooting Wednesday night, said her grandson David Fulton Vongphachanh died at Le Bonheur Thursday. However, police have since said he is in extremely critical condition and is on life support.

The grandmother told FOX13 her son is still at Regional One Hospital fighting for his life, and at the time we spoke with the family, he did not know his son's condition.

“It’s tragic, I’ve never lost a grandson, I’ve never lost a child,” said Diana Slaughter, the grandmother. “My son got off work at 10:00 last night and before he could get inside, as soon as he got in the house, he was shot and I think my grandson was already shot."

David was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“He had his whole life ahead of him, he was my bubba, he was my bubba, I raised him," she said.

Slaughter told FOX13 another child was staying at the home for a few nights and was nowhere to be found after the shooting. Slaughter said she noticed her grandson's Xbox and cell phone were stolen when she went into the home.

“The little boy set David up to take his stuff and had to shoot him because my son came in on him so he shot my son too,” Slaughter said.

David made A's and B's at Georgian Hills, loved basketball, riding bikes and playing on his Xbox.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do, I just know I’m going to need help getting through this,” Slaughter said.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody, but no other details were released.

Slaughter said the family does not have money to pay for a funeral.

When they receive information from their bank about how to receive donations, it will be posted on FOX13's website.

