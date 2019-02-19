  • The Memphis Zoo is hiring! Here's how to apply for the job

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Do you love working with animals? Have you ever dreamed about working at the zoo? Here's your chance!

    The Memphis Zoo is hosting a job fair this Friday from 3-5 p.m. The event will be at the Cat House Cafe inside the zoo. 

    The zoo's food and beverage partner Lancer will also be hosting a job fair in the same location.

    Interested applicants are advised to apply at memphiszoo.org/careers.

    For the complete list of jobs available, click here.

