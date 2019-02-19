The Memphis Zoo is hiring! Here's how to apply for the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Do you love working with animals? Have you ever dreamed about working at the zoo? Here's your chance!
The Memphis Zoo is hosting a job fair this Friday from 3-5 p.m. The event will be at the Cat House Cafe inside the zoo.
The zoo's food and beverage partner Lancer will also be hosting a job fair in the same location.
Interested applicants are advised to apply at memphiszoo.org/careers.
For the complete list of jobs available, click here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Razor blades underneath cart handles reported at North Carolina Walmart
- Dallas man admits to pushing victim into train, says ‘I don’t regret a thing’
- Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB wanted by SCSO for multiple charges
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}