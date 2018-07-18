  • The Peabody Hotel is in the running for 'the best historic hotel in the nation'

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Peabody hotel has been featured in the top 10 best historic hotels in the nation.

    Other hotels on the list include The Plaza Hotel in New York and Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans.

    You can make the Peabody the number one historic hotel in the nation.

