Many people don't realize that they can be seriously injured when a vaccine is given the wrong way. Those injuries can be long-lasting and even require surgery.
Artist Leslie Moon knows first-hand. During a routine trip to the local grocery in January, she decided to stop by the pharmacy and get her flu shot.
“I just pulled down my shirt, a little bit off the shoulder…and I remember he was standing so it was very rushed,” Moon explained.
Moon said she was left with extreme pain in her left arm.
She tried massage, then a chiropractic clinic to reduce the pain. It wasn’t until she visited a new primary care doctor that she learned it was likely a vaccine injury. An X-ray and MRI confirmed “shoulder bursitis.”
Routine vaccines like Moon’s are leaving patients with unbearable pain. Injuries like this are more common than many people think – so much so that the government even has a special program that pays out millions of dollars each year to compensate victims.
FOX13 Investigates reveals ways to make sure your doctor isn’t making a mistake – and what you can do if you suffer a vaccine-related injury – TONIGHT on FOX13 News at 9 p.m.
