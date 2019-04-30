0 These are Mississippi's top public high schools, according to U.S. News and World Report

Multiple schools in the Mid-South have been named the best public high schools for Mississippi. Local schools have practically filled the top 5 spots.

>>Click here for the best public high schools in Tennessee

Here's a list of the best public high schools for Mississippi.

No. 1 Lewisburg High School (Olive Branch, Mississippi)

According to the Lewisburg High website, they have had the highest accreditation rating for three straight years. The school is one of eight schools located in DeSoto County and has a graduation rate of 94%. Its national ranking is number 723.

No. 2 DeSoto Central High School (Southaven, Mississippi)

DeSoto Central currently has 1,723 students enrolled with a student-teacher ratio of 20:1. The graduation rate is 95%. According to the website, the school has been recognized as a STAR school by the state.

No. 3 Pass Christian High (Pass Christian, Mississippi)

Pass Christian High, located at the very bottom of the map, has an 89% graduation rate. The high school is one of a select few schools nationwide named by the U.S. Department of Education as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. There are currently 576 students enrolled with a student-teacher ratio of 14:1.

No. 4 Oxford High (Oxford, Mississippi)

Oxford High is the only high school in the Oxford School District. There are currently 1,198 students enrolled with a 19:1 student-teacher ratio. The school has 65 full-time teachers and an 88% graduation rate.

No. 5 Hernando High School (Hernando, Mississippi)

According to the school website, almost 10% of the senior class scored a 30 or above on the ACT. The school also offers PSAT and ACT prep classes. There are currently 1,160 students enrolled with a student-teacher ratio of 18:1.

Look below to see if your school ranked on the list for the best high schools in Mississippi.

#6 Center Hill High

#9 Oak Grove High School

#14 Booneville High School

#16 Olive Branch High

#28 Jumpertown High

#35 Ingomar Attendance Center

#37 Southaven High School

#38 Ripley High School

#42 Lafayette High School

#45 New Albany High

#46 South Panola High

#56 Kossuth High

#60 Starkville High School

#62 West Tallahatchie High

#66 North Forrest High School

#69 Tupelo High School

#74 Senetobia Jr. Sr. High

#87 Horn Lake High

#94 Quitman High School

The list for the best public high schools in Mississippi is beyond 100. Click here for the full list of schools.

