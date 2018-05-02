  • 'They had a gun pointed at us.' Girlfriend of man wrongly charged with officer's murder speaks out

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Police said the man wrongly accused of killing a Arkansas police told officers right away about his alibi that eventually cleared him.

    Bobby Patterson was still charged with capital murder of 25-year-old Oliver Johnson, who was a police officer for the Forrest City Police Department. Johnson was tragically killed inside his home Saturday afternoon in West Memphis. The deadly shooting happened at the Meadows Apartments, which are located on S. Avalon Street in West Memphis.

    Two and a half hours later on Tuesday night, those charges were dropped, but Patterson's girlfriend, Patrice Covington, remembers that night when Bobby was taken into custody for something he did not do. 

    "I remember the gun in the window and they said that they was going to fire if anyone moved, so I hurried up and ran out and they had the gun pointed at us," Covington told FOX13.

