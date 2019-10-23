0 Thieves burglarize more than 30 Memphis storage units

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thieves broke into more than 30 storage units in Hickory Hill some time after Monday's storms.

Inside one of those units, were the sentimental belongings of a woman's dead mother.

Unfortunately, the chances of catching these crooks is pretty small because, according to the police report security cameras were rolling, but not storing the video.

Omika Macgregor, a victim of the break in, told FOX13, "At first I received an email due to the fact that they said they were going up on the storage. Followed behind that, I got a phone call saying a couple of storage units got broken into."

Omika Macgregor's storage unit at Devon's Storage was one of 31 broken into some time between Monday and Tuesday morning before 11:30.

"When I went in there today, I noticed that my mom's tv that she won through her apartment complex, it was gone. Another tv she had in her room was gone. And a computer," Macgregor said.

Macgregor said she took out the storage unit for her mother's things after she died back in April.

"Something being took, that kind of hurt me...why is we not having the security we need as far as the property, when we've got things in here that are of sentimental value."

According to the police report, surveillance cameras on the property didn't record any video.

FOX13 went to Devon's storage Tuesday to ask them why. We were told a regional manager would get back to us, but so far we haven't heard back.

We asked Macgregor if she plans to continue using Devon's Storage.

"I've been thinking about it. My mom owned most of the things in that storage. Once I get things settled, I don't think so."

According to the report, police processed the scene and collected evidence.

Macgregor tells FOX13 she isn't optimistic about getting her stuff back.

