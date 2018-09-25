0 Thieves continue to target Memphis beauty shops for expensive hair extensions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hair has become big money for stylists – and thieves.

In recent months, police have responded to burglaries where thieves have gotten away with thousands of dollars’ worth of hair extensions.

Chisa Anderson’s hair salon, 901 Strands, was burglarized Monday morning. The man went straight to the front counter where the hair extensions and cash register are located.

Trying to get away with cash is nothing new, but stealing fake hair is.

“It’s becoming a common trend now,” Anderson said. “I mean if you expect to be in the business you can expect for someone to come and take what you work for.”

The alarm system scared this thief away, but Anderson said she never keeps a lot of bundles on display anyway.

“Enough to sell,” Anderson said. “But, I don’t want to put the stylist in danger, the customers either.

The man couldn’t make off with anything.

Last month other businesses weren’t so lucky.

“It’s a lucrative industry,” Anderson said. “If there’s money to be made, somebody is going to try to get some of it I guess. A piece of the pie.”

Thieves made off with $20,000 worth of hair extensions from an Orange Mound store in mid-August.

In another theft, a thief stole $9,000 worth from a Southeast Memphis store two days before that.

“It’s just part of the game I guess you could say,” Anderson said. “It comes with it, unfortunately.”

Anderson said no beauty salon burglar will shut down her shop.

“We are still open for business,” Anderson said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

