0 Thieves hit 8 liquor stores in 8 days, steal gun, cash, and booze

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Liquor store smash and grabs have spiked. At least eight different stores have been hit in the eight days.

Police and business owners are hoping to catch the criminals before they strike again.

Buster’s had not been burglarized in more than a decade.

That changed ten days ago, when hooded thieves smashed the glass after midnight. Then made a straight line for the patron section.

“There are a lot more expensive items to find in the store, if you're going to break in. So the question was, why just Patron or New Amsterdam gin,” wondered Buster’s owner Josh Hammond.

The thieves stole roughly $2,000 worth of liquor from Buster’s, but no cash.

It was one eight liquor stores who had to replace broken glass.

The Sprits Shoppe off Poplar was hit on Wednesday around 1 AM. The thieves smashed the glass then stole mostly whiskey, and a pistol.

An hour later, the same criminals hit Gordin’s in Frayser. Suspects got off with cash, cigs and $1,600 in tequila.

Then on Friday they used a crowbar at Hilltop Liquor, and took off in a nearby red car.

“I hope they catch them, I really do because it trickles down to the consumer, and I am one of them. So it hits me as well,” said Lisa, a loyal Buster’s customer.

Police are actively working leads and searching for the suspects. They are also trying to determine the motive. Whether it’s a gang initiation or an upcoming house party.

“My instincts say they are young, and they are trying to just stock up the liquor cabinet or have a party,” said Hammond.

“I think they're throwing one heck of a party,” said Lisa.

The owner of Buster’s told me he is taking added security precautions.

Gordin’s up in Frayser is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

