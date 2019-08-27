0 Thieves rob pharmaceutical wholesale distributor in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- FOX13 spoke to the owner and no controlled substances were taken. Only $50 worth of blood pressure medicine was stolen.

The owner told FOX13 all controlled substances are in a locked safe and thieves never got inside the facility.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

Two suspects were caught on surveillance video breaking into a pharmaceutical wholesaler in Cordova.

Investigators said they got away with a stash of drugs.

It happened Aug. 17 at Tyler Pharmaceuticals.

The crooks wore masks to hide their face and gloves, so they wouldn’t leave any fingerprints. Investigators said they used a crow bar to break into the front door.

According to its website, Tyler Pharmaceuticals is a "DEA-licensed wholesale distributor providing an array of FDA-approved generic and branded pharmaceuticals."

The police report did not give any details about the type of drugs or the amount stolen, but an addiction specialist told FOX13 she believes the thieves must have been looking for opioids.

"They are definitely going after the opioids," said Kim Weddington, a therapist with Turning Point Recovery. "They are going after the stimulants and the sedatives."

FOX13 showed Weddington the MPD crime report and surveillance video of the theft.

“You are addicted,” Weddington said. “And every waking moment of your day in life you are thinking how can I get that drug of choice."

Companies like Walgreens installed safes to better secure their prescription drugs after a number of break-ins at retail pharmacies around the city a few years ago. But this time, the crooks targeted a wholesaler.

Because the thieves potentially got away with a large amount of drugs, Weddington expressed concern the drugs will be sold and police may see more overdoses reported.

