0 Thieves steal generator from young entrepreneur's food truck in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bold thieves grounded a young Memphis entrepreneur over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, they stole a generator from the Jungle Burger Bros. food truck. Replacing the generator is not cheap and cost about $1,000.

Without it, the owner can’t take his business on the road. The $30,000 food truck is bought and paid for by the 20-year-old man, one of the youngest food truck operators in Memphis.

“It is still unbelievable to me. It is mine,” said the owner, who only wanted to be identified as “CJ.”

CJ didn't want to use his real name but wanted to show FOX13 his worst day as an entrepreneur.

He showed FOX13 surveillance footage of thieves in a pickup truck taking his generator after they broke the lock to the Food Truck Park near the Memphis International Airport.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

CJ had the generator locked in a steel crate.

"It was a hurt feeling. It was something I worked hard for,” he told FOX13.

Without a generator, this 20-year-old businessman can't take his truck on the road during the slow winter season.

"I can't do any events. I can't do tag. I can't go nowhere,” CJ said.

Antonio Chew is CJ's uncle, who owns his own food truck.

“He is young, worked hard to get this point. There are so many 20-year-olds not doing the right thing, but he is,” Chew said.

Now, CJ has to revise his business plan, while going to school full-time at Southwest Community College, to find enough money to replace the stolen generator.

CJ told FOX13 his is angry but not giving up on his dream of eventually owning a restaurant because "you are going to take losses in any kind of business."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.