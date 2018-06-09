0 Thieves steal more than $50,000 from apartment construction site

A Memphis construction company has lost tens of thousands of dollars. Thieves keep stealing appliances, like refrigerators and dishwashers from downtown apartment units.

It has been going on for months according to employees FOX13 talked with on Friday.

In the last two months there has been at least 15 fridges, 14 stoves, six dishwashers, and seven garbage disposals all stolen from the units.

“I guess they're going to have to double up on their security for it to not keep getting hit. So evidently they don't got no security there,” said Ricky Brewster, who lives in Memphis.

According to a police report, the manager says one of his employees said his friend knows who's doing it. But he'll only tell him if he gets a reward.

“Sounds like an inside job to me, because who knows what is in there besides the ones that go there,” said Latarius Taylor, who lives nearby.

“It seems like to me it's an inside job. You know what I'm saying, someone's on the inside making it happen. If it's constantly getting broken into you like that. And people are constantly getting away,” said Brewster.

The thieves have easily taken $50,000 worth of stuff and done more in damage. At one point the criminals even took $15,000 in electrical wiring.

“Oh yeah they will eventually [get caught]” said Taylor.

Until then the construction company will likely be investing in security and hoping the thieves strike again so they can put them behind bars.

