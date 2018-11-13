  • Thieves use sledgehammer to steal lottery tickets, cigarettes

    Thousands of dollars of cigarettes and lottery tickets were stolen from a Mid-South gas station. 

    Law enforcement told FOX13 the store, which is located on the 12000 block of Highway 64, was broken into on November 11. Officers found the front door glass was shattered. 

    The four suspects, who were wearing dark hoodies, hit the front door several times with a sledgehammer until they were able to get inside. 

    They entered the store and stole nearly $3,000 in various cigarettes and almost $6,000 in lottery tickets. 


     

