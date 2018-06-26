0 Thieves using four-wheelers, ATVs to burglarize vehicles unnoticed, officials say

PANOLA CO., Miss. - Thieves have been using the cover of night to break into nearly two dozen cars over the past month in Panola County.

In some cases, guns were stolen from the cars. FOX13 discovered the thieves travel using four-wheelers and ATVs to slip in and out of areas without anyone noticing.

Multiple residents in Panola County told FOX13 they heard an increase in four-wheeler traffic about the time the break-ins began.

"I just thought they are riding four wheelers to ride at night in the mud you know to go mud-riding," said Dexter Johnson.

Johnson said he hears four-wheelers almost every night in his neighborhood, but had no indication of it being criminal in nature.

Another resident said her husband’s hunting rifle was stolen from his truck, and the thieves attempted to take a pistol as well.

Police were able to track down two of the suspects from the footage captured on homeowners’ game trail cameras.

The two suspects, who were not identified yet by police, are not the only people wanted in this case, police said.

Investigators believe there are more involved because of the high number of cars being broken into.

Four different houses were hit on two separate nights.

