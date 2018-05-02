Things to know: Memphis in May

Memphis in May is here which means a month-long celebration filled with concerts, food and much more.
Before you travel downtown here is a full list of the road closures.
Riverside Drive will be partially closed between Union Ave. and Georgia Ave., allowing two-way traffic in the northbound lanes for the following dates:
- Saturday, April 28 - Tuesday, May 1
- Tuesday, May 8 - Friday, May 11
- Monday, May 21 – Wednesday, May 23
Complete closure of Riverside Drive from Union Ave. to Georgia Ave. will be limited to the following event days:
- Wednesday, May 2 through Monday May 7
- Saturday, May 12 through Sunday, May 20
- Thursday, May 24 through Tuesday, May 29
During the above event days, Beale Street from Wagner Place to Front Street and Wagner Place from Beale Street to MLK Boulevard will close also.
