  • Things to know: Memphis in May

    Updated:

    Memphis in May is here which means a month-long celebration filled with concerts, food and much more. 

    Trending stories:

    Before you travel downtown here is a full list of the road closures. 

    Riverside Drive will be partially closed between Union Ave. and Georgia Ave., allowing two-way traffic in the northbound lanes for the following dates:

    • Saturday, April 28 - Tuesday, May 1
    • Tuesday, May 8 - Friday, May 11
    • Monday, May 21 – Wednesday, May 23

    Complete closure of Riverside Drive from Union Ave. to Georgia Ave. will be limited to the following event days:

    • Wednesday, May 2 through Monday May 7
    • Saturday, May 12 through Sunday, May 20
    • Thursday, May 24 through Tuesday, May 29

    During the above event days, Beale Street from Wagner Place to Front Street and Wagner Place from Beale Street to MLK Boulevard will close also.

    Click here for the Beale Street Music Festival Line Up. 

    Click here for tips and information about the 2017 Beale Street Musical Festival. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Things to know: Memphis in May