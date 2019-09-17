Think before you post, social media posts don't disappear

Those posts on social media don't disappear.
What you think is edgy, funny or profound can end up costing you that dream job or get you in trouble with the boss.
Jesse Pearson uses social media to build his business as a dog trainer. He told FOX13 he's very careful about his posts.
We asked Person if people post too much on social media. He said, "I do. Especially if it's unnecessary."
The posts don't disappear.
Mayoral candidate Tami Sawyer found out after decades-old controversial posts were discovered on Twitter. She apologized.
We found examples of people punished for what they said on social media. In 2014, a chief of staff for then Congressman Steven Fincher criticized the Obama daughter during a White House event.
She resigned when people got upset.
A Facebook post from a Memphis Police Officer about carjacking suspects got him suspended for 15 days.
Judy Bell is a Human Resources consultant. Here's Bell's advice before posting something edgy, trendy, or controversial. "Sleep on it... Sleep on it before you hit send."
Bell told us most recruiters will peruse your social media accounts before they call you for an interview. Especially if it's public.
She said you should treat social media as a digital extension of yourself.
