Third suspect arrested in connection with March Spottswood homicide

Three people have been arrested after a man was found dead on a porch on Spottswood.
Two people were arrested back in March, and on Wednesday Kendall Everheart was booked into the jail on a First Degree Murder charge, among others.
Police were called to the 3200 block of Spottswood Ave. Tuesday around 8:20 p.m.
Michael Battle was killed on Southern Ave. and collapsed on a Spottswood porch.
Both suspects were charged with 1st-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery and two counts of criminal attempt felony.
Nathaniel Campbell 19, & Chrishun Carter 20, we're arrested and charged in the March 20th homicide of Michael Battle at 3267 Southern Avenue. Both were charged with 1st degree Murder in Perpetration of Robbery, Especially Agg Robbery and 2 counts of Criminal Attempt Felony— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 23, 2018
