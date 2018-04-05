  • Third suspect arrested in connection with March Spottswood homicide

    Three people have been arrested after a man was found dead on a porch on Spottswood. 

    Two people were arrested back in March, and on Wednesday Kendall Everheart was booked into the jail on a First Degree Murder charge, among others. 

    Police were called to the 3200 block of Spottswood Ave. Tuesday around 8:20 p.m. 

    Michael Battle was killed on Southern Ave. and collapsed on a Spottswood porch.

    Both suspects were charged with 1st-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery and two counts of criminal attempt felony.

