Third teen arrested for shooting into Halloween party, police say

Memphis police arrested another teenager in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party.
RELATED: Teens charged with attempted murder after 5 people shot during Halloween party at Memphis home
According to police, the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Lady Slipper Lane on October 27, 2018.
Five people were hit and all of them were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man found shot to death inside vehicle parked in Memphis driveway; police investigating
- Local rapper deemed ‘not a good role model,’ not allowed to speak at junior high school
- Kwasi Corbin 'wasn't there to kill anybody' on day Memphis teen gunned down, attorney says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
A witness was able to identify Malik Graham, 19, as one of the three people responsible for the shooting.
He is charged with five counts of First Degree Murder and Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
Roman Gaddy, 19, and Sadarius Hall, 19, were also arrested for the shooting.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}