Third teen arrested for shooting into Halloween party, police say

    Memphis police arrested another teenager in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Lady Slipper Lane on October 27, 2018. 

    Five people were hit and all of them were taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    A witness was able to identify Malik Graham, 19, as one of the three people responsible for the shooting. 

    He is charged with five counts of First Degree Murder and Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. 

    Roman Gaddy, 19, and Sadarius Hall, 19, were also arrested for the shooting. 

