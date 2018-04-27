  • Thousands affected after termination of MATA bus routes

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Thousands of people no longer have access to affordable transportation.

    It has been four weeks since MATA had buses run across the bridge to West Memphis.

    "It's hurting the city bad," said Cordarrell Murray, who used to ride the bus.

    The public transportation company said they did not want to make the move, but were forced to when the City of West Memphis lost federal funding to support the initiative.

    The CEO acknowledged it would “negatively impact residents and businesses” in West Memphis, after it shutdown on March 31.

    Now, there is a new transportation system in the city.

    "Do you think that it is safe," asked FOX13's Zach Crenshaw.

    "Not really," said Jack Smith, from West Memphis.

    Tonight on FOX13 News at 10:30, after the NFL Draft, Zach Crenshaw went to West Memphis to talk to city leaders and former riders. We'll tell you the desperate measures some residents are taking to catch a ride, and what city leaders say about the potential for the bus routes to return.

