0 Thousands in Mid-South gearing up for $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion and growing ahead of the latest drawing Tuesday night.

Thousands of people are getting their hands on a ticket hoping to get lucky in the Mid-South.

The Marathon gas station on Stateline Road and Riverdale has customers coming in from hours away.

Mississippians are trying to get a ticket feet away from the Olive Branch city limits because the state does not sell lottery tickets.

“It would change my whole life girl,” customer QT Simms said. “Talk about homes for me, my kids and grandchildren. I would live my best life.”

A cashier told FOX13 she sold around 4,000 tickets last Friday when the jackpot was $1 billion.

Many people said they would use the money to help out the community.

“I would help like the homeless people here in Memphis, open lot of shelters and schools and stuff like that,” Lewis Comeaux said.

Others want to help out their family.

“Pay off all my bills,” Cheryl Feathers said. “I guess we’d have to move. We couldn’t stay in the same house, so I’d build my dream house, and then I’d see my grandchildren were set for life.”

The winning numbers will be drawn at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

