0 Thousands lose power after storms blow through Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (1/1/19) There are now just 295 customers still without power in Memphis, according to the MLGW outage map.

Special thanks to the #MLGW crews for their hard work. Numbers are now down to 319. Crews will continue to work until all power is restored. #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/EC61LJqwLd — MLGW (@MLGW) January 2, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

Storms blew through Memphis on Monday bringing with it heavy rains and winds which has currently knocked out power to thousands of people.

>> Memphis Weather

Approximately 26,000 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers were affected, according to a release from the company.

MLGW officials said crews have restored power to 85 percent of the customers who were affected by the outage.

According to MLGW outage map, there are nearly 85 outages and about 2100 customers are without power.

FOX13 spoke with a Midtown family who said they are fed up with power outages. They say their power goes out every other month.

The family says their children are forced to take a nap in the car because it's too cold for them to nap inside their home.

View the Electric Outage Summary Map

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

We are dealing with a increase of weather related outages in Memphis. #MLGW crews are working quickly and safely to restore all power. The number of outages is currently 9,180. Call (901) 544-6500 to report outages or get updates. #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo. pic.twitter.com/sT2Mi6vZXE — MLGW (@MLGW) December 31, 2018

#MLGW crews are working on restoring power this #NewYearsEve. Neighborhoods around Midtown and Summer Ave./Highland are currently the most heavily affected. Call (901) 544-6500 to report outages and get updates. #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo. pic.twitter.com/ivITJf2rtv — MLGW (@MLGW) December 31, 2018

Customers who are without power should call the MLGW Electric Outage Hotline at 544-6500. They will need their account number or phone number associated with their account.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.