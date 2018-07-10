0 Thousands moving away from Memphis; organization calls it issue of perception

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For years, the U.S. has seen a trend of people moving to find better job opportunities, warmer weather and more affordable housing.

Because of these long-term patterns, some cities have lost tens of thousands of residents.

Roughly 30,000 people left the Memphis area since 2010.

The Memphis area had the sixth highest level of people moving away in what is being termed “outmigration.”

“We’re really looking into how to make this magnetic for talent,” Anna Mullins of New Memphis said. “To get people to stay here. To invest in Memphis. To think about how they can invest in the city’s future.”

New Memphis focuses on forging a more prosperous and vital city by attracting, developing, activating, and keeping people in the city.

Mullins said people don’t realize the redevelopment, arts, history and culture the city has to offer. She thinks they focus too much on the poverty and crime.

“Memphis has historically had a perception problem, an internal perception problem,” Mullins said. “We actually have some studies that show its people outside of Memphis that have more positive views of the city than people who live on this area. So, it’s a misalignment of understanding about what opportunities exist in their city.”

Although a lot of people leave, the city saw a nearly two percent population increase. There were more than 136,000 births since 2010.

“If they're leaving Memphis, we want to make sure that they love the city and love their experience here and they consider coming back," Mullins said.

