MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of customers were without power across Memphis, as severe storms moved through the area Saturday.
RELATED: Tornado watches, thunderstorm warnings in effect for most of FOX13 viewing area
According to the MLGW outage map, there were 15 outages across the Memphis area, affecting thousands of customers.
At its peak, there were close to 4,000 customers without power in the area on Saturday.
The majority of the outages were in South Memphis, North Memphis, Downtown and Midtown.
There were more than 1,300 customers without power in South Memphis and 1,000 in North Memphis.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tornado watches, thunderstorm warnings in effect for most of FOX13 viewing area
- Bartlett teen girl found after disappearing while walking her dogs, family says
- Parents outraged after video shows food covered in mold served to Shelby County students
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}