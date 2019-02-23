MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 3,400 customers are without power across Memphis, as severe storms are moving through the area Saturday.
According to the MLGW outage map, there are 16 outages across the Memphis area, affecting 3,437 customers.
The majority of the outages are in South Memphis, North Memphis, Downtown and Midtown.
There are more than 1,300 customers currently without power in South Memphis and 1,000 in North Memphis.
