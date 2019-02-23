  • Thousands of customers without power in Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 3,400 customers are without power across Memphis, as severe storms are moving through the area Saturday. 

    RELATED: Tornado watches, thunderstorm warnings in effect for most of FOX13 viewing area

    According to the MLGW outage map, there are 16 outages across the Memphis area, affecting 3,437 customers. 

    The majority of the outages are in South Memphis, North Memphis, Downtown and Midtown. 

    There are more than 1,300 customers currently without power in South Memphis and 1,000 in North Memphis.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories