  • Thousands of dollars hidden in downtown Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Here's how you can get $2,000 in your pocket by following an exclusive 'Memphis Treasure Hunt.'

    Breakout Games of Memphis will be hiding $100 bills throughout the city of Memphis.

    After signing up for the hunt, the exact coordinates of each ill will be sent to your phone. Just make your the first person to be at each spot!

    Hunters have three hours to hunt down the bills across the downtown Memphis area.

    To sign-up for the hunt, text MEMPHISHUNT to 31996.

