Thousands of gallons of fuel spill after 18-wheeler overturns in Arkansas

An overturned 18-wheeler shut down an on-ramp to Interstate 40 in eastern Arkansas Tuesday evening, according to the West Memphis Fire Department.
The fire department told FOX13 a tanker overturned around 6:30 p.m. on Mound City Road at the eastbound entrance to I-40.
FOX13 learned more than 4,500 gallons of fuel spilled – leading to crews applying a thick foam blanket to stop the fuel from spreading.
According to the West Memphis Fire Department, the driver of the truck escaped with only minor injuries.
Crews are investigating the cause of the crash.
