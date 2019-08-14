Thousands of MLGW customers lose power after severe storms roll through Memphis

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - As thunderstorms rolled through the Mid-South, power outages impacted thousands of customers.
At the moment, just over 5,000 customers still don't have power after last night's storms. During its peak, more than 17,000 customers lost power.
According to the MLGW outage map, there were more than 250 outages affecting over 17,000 customers in the Memphis area at its peak.
The time required to restore your power depends on the cause of the outage, the number of components damaged, whether tree trimming is required to get to the point of repair, and the number of customers impacted. Read more: https://t.co/GqLMQuut9j #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/Acol34iwle— MLGW (@MLGW) August 14, 2019
Several counties in the FOX13 viewing area – including Shelby – were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours.
Heavy rainfall, hail, lightning, and powerful winds all were been reported in these areas.
MLGW has not specified when power would be restored to the affected customers.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
