0 Thousands of SCS students, parents may qualify for free year-long MATA bus passes

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Nearly 3,000 Shelby County Schools students may be able to rely on MATA as another form of transportation to get to and from school.

School board members voted on expanding their partnership with MATA to provide bus passes for students and their families.

SCS school board members said MATA bus stops will make a huge difference because sometimes students have a difficult time getting to and from school or even work.

Board members already set aside $300,000 to cover 3,000 bus passes that would be good for one year.

Board member Michelle McKissack, who said she relied on city buses when she was in school, told FOX13 students need more options.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“With the free bus passes, this will afford many more students the opportunity to participate in after-school activities because school buses don’t cover that,” said McKissack.

The free passes are not just limited to getting to and from school. Students can use them to get to work and other necessities.

Earlier this year, school board members said the investment would could down on truancy issues. Some parents said the money should be used in other areas.

“To put the money towards something to make sure kids eat every day would probably be something better if transportation is already being currently provided,” said Keisha Davis.

Although students are still able to take school buses to and from school, SCS school board members still argue that having access to MATA buses also helps students find jobs.

“Often times when you’re having to rely on just perhaps the school bus and to be locked into that, that limits what you’re able to do,” McKissack said.

School board members will vote on a memorandum of understanding between SCS and MATA.

Another great asset is that parents can utilize the bus passes as well. Any student can apply for the passes, but they will take a look at enrollment and their parents’ income.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.