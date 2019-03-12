0 Thousands of tires collected by the city found on South Memphis lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis lot is filled with tens of thousands of tires - months after they were collected by the city.

You might remember the Memphis Tire Redemption Program, the two-day January event brought more than 50,000 abandoned and unused tires to a lot on Florida St.

Neighbors told FOX13 the problem is thousands are they’re still there.

Believe it or not, a lot of the tires have already been carried out of the lot for recycling. FOX13 was told officials stopped coming by to take the tires away weeks ago.

On January 9th and 10th of this year, the City of Memphis and Shelby County Government partnered up to reduce community blight associated with illegal tire dumping.

Some of the tires that were brought to the South Memphis lot were promptly removed by Liberty Tire Recycling, but months later, thousands are still stacked up.

Neighbors like Bryant Latson said they’re more than ready to see the tires gone.

“I need them to do something about it. Make Memphis look good,” Latson said.

But a city spokesperson told FOX13 there’s no way of knowing when the removal process will start back up.

Liberty Tire thought they could handle all of the tires, according to a city spokesperson, but it turns out there were too many collected.

When we visited Liberty Tire Recycling’s property on Elvis Presley Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, a man with the company said that wasn’t completely accurate.

He said Liberty told the City and County that they would not be able to accommodate up to 250 tires per person.

That explains why the location suddenly changed from Liberty Tire to that empty South Memphis lot, one day before the event.

We reached out to the county, but we haven’t received a response.

However, the spokesperson for the City of Memphis told us they’re in the process of working with partners to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

