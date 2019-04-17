Thousands of vehicles being driven in Tennessee with dangerously defective airbags, officials say

One million cars are being recalled in Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.
Flawed Takata airbags are to blame.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 400,000 vehicles from Tennessee and 200,000 in Mississippi are driven by dangerously defective airbags.
“There was a propellant kind of like gun powder that is actually in the charge that makes the airbag come out. And in certain conditions – humidity – that propellant can actually turn into a corrosive, and metal that’s supposed to expand gets loose,” said Travis Bruce, a service manager at Jim Keras Nissan.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Bruce showed the simple steps you can take if you are concerned about a recall on your car.
First, to find out if your vehicle is at risk, log onto safercar.gov. Then search recalls by VIN number.
Type in your vehicle’s 17-digit VIN. It will tell you what the vehicle is, and if there are any recalls associated with it.
Experts said more than 16 people died in the U.S., and more than 300 people have been hurt when their airbags went off in a crash.
Many local car dealerships already have the free parts you would need for the faulty airbag recall.
If your vehicle isn’t recalled now, it could be recalled later because as time goes on, experts said more cars are impacted after they run more tests.
Experts said only 18 million recalled vehicles were taken into dealers for free airbag replacements so far.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}