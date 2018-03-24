0 Thousands participate in ‘March for Our Lives' protest in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Protesters took to the streets of Downtown Memphis to march for a change in the current gun laws. By the thousands, these protestors flooded downtown.

It's not only questions for lawmakers, but these marchers want lawmakers to find a way to strengthen gun laws. Through signs and chants, the messages were loud and clear Saturday. This march, much like others held across the country, was led by those too young to even vote, but that didn't stop them from also making their voices heard.

Thousands here in #Memphis take part in ‘March for Our Lives.’ They are sending a strong message to lawmakers to ‘improve gun control.’ @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/bSB1AAhVuC — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaFox13) March 24, 2018

"Some guns are bad and they are just going out of control," protestor Asa Pankewycz told FOX13.

Mixed in with the marchers was Billy Vaughan, a father and grandfather. He told FOX13 witnessing this intensity on display shows the young can be change-makers.

"This is what we need. We need them to remind us who we are and who we can be," Vaughan said.

PHOTOS: Thousands participate in ‘March for Our Lives’ protest in Downtown Memphis

More than half a mile from where the march started passionate protestors gathered outside the National Civil Rights Museum. Fittingly, underneath the sign of Martin Luther King, who put his life on the line for the exact same thing these march-goers want, change.

Congressman Steve Cohen was in attendance. He told us it's incredible to see Memphis be part of the map in the push for gun control.

"So many students involved, and hopefully it's not just the beginning of their activism, but it's the beginning that continues their lives because activism is something that never goes away," Cohen said.

Unfortunately, something else that doesn't go away is the pain felt when someone lives with the fear of being impacted by gun violence.

"Every night I can hear gunshots from where I live. I lie there and pray whoever is at the end of the barrel, breathes another day," a protestor told FOX13's Jerrita Patterson during the march.

These protestors know the issue is complex, but they feel the solution begins with these simple steps.

"We need more books, and less bars. More classmates and less inmates. It is time for tomorrow to happen today," another protestor told FOX13.

