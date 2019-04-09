Thousands ready to party at the Juke Joint Festival in Mississippi

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Thousands are ready to party in Mississippi this weekend. The highly anticipated Juke Joint Festival starts this Thursday in Clarksdale.
Officials said the festival is set to bring in a record crowd this year.
Krista Sweetser and her husband came to the Juke Joint Festival two years in a row. This year they got here early and plan on staying in a camper - because hotels are booked up.
"We just loved it, all the street musicians, the music, the variety of music - it was just wonderful," Sweetser said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
City leaders said 10,000 people a day are expected. The exact dollar figure has never been calculated, but it is estimated to bring millions to Clarksdale.
Blues fans from 28 foreign countries, 46 states, and 52 Mississippi counties have made the trip for the festival.
Music store clerk Frank McKenna said the festival continues to grow.
"It's gotten more and more popular we have a hundred playing," McKenna said.
Sweetser said most of the money she spends during the Juke Joint Festival will go to the musicians.
"All the musicians you see - you need to tip. That's how they make their money."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}