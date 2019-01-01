Thousands still without power after storms blow through Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Storms blew through Memphis on Monday bringing with it heavy rains and winds which has currently knocked out power to thousands of people.
Approximately 26,000 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers were affected, according to a release from the company.
MLGW officials said crews have restored power to 85 percent of the customers who were affected by the outage.
According to MLGW outage map, there are nearly 130 outages and about 3,900 customers are without power.
FOX13 spoke with a Midtown family who said they are fed up with power outages. They say their power goes out every other month.
The family says their children are forced to take a nap in the car because it's too cold for them to nap inside their home.
We are dealing with a increase of weather related outages in Memphis. #MLGW crews are working quickly and safely to restore all power. The number of outages is currently 9,180. Call (901) 544-6500 to report outages or get updates. #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo. pic.twitter.com/sT2Mi6vZXE— MLGW (@MLGW) December 31, 2018
#MLGW crews are working on restoring power this #NewYearsEve. Neighborhoods around Midtown and Summer Ave./Highland are currently the most heavily affected. Call (901) 544-6500 to report outages and get updates. #MLGWNews #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo. pic.twitter.com/ivITJf2rtv— MLGW (@MLGW) December 31, 2018
Customers who are without power should call the MLGW Electric Outage Hotline at 544-6500. They will need their account number or phone number associated with their account.
