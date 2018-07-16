Thousands still without power after storms blow through overnight

Memphis Light, Gas and Water are working to return power to thousands of people.
Strong winds, lightning, and heavy rains blew through the area knocking out power and took down large trees.
A large tree also slammed into a house on the 3900 block of Charleswood.
